Politics Successful discussion followed by a great dinner with bacon from Wisconsin PHOTO Serbia's President has a great conversation at the White House with National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien at the end of his two-day visit to Washington DC Source: Tanjug Tuesday, March 3, 2020 | 09:40 Tweet Share Screenshot/buducnostsrbijeav/Instagram

Aleksandar Vucic also said that he also had a great conversation with Special Advisor to the President of the United States Jared Kushner and Special Envoy for the Dialogue of Belgrade and Pristina Richard Grenell.



Vucic wrote it on his official Instagram account, along with photos from the meeting.

After the meetings, a dinner was organized, from which a picture on Buducnostsrbija's Instagram was published by Vucic.



"After a busy and successful day, a great dinner with Wiscinsin bacon served. It resembles ours," Vucic wrote.