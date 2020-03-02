Politics 0

In front of 20.000 people, Vucic mentioned Jasenovac, sparking standing ovation PHOTO

The President of Serbia gave a speech at a conference of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, emphasizing the friendship between the two nations

Source: B92
Share
avbuducnostsrbije
avbuducnostsrbije

Vucic spoke after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

First of all, he thanked his hosts on their hospitality on behalf of all Serbian citizens.

"Thank you to the leadership of AIPAC for hosting me. It was an honor to speak at the #AIPAC20 Policy Conference. I strongly support AIPAC's mission. Serbia, Israel, and the United States can achieve much by working together and jointly pursuing our common interests".

"There are many things that connect our two nations. We have experienced a difficult fate in World War II in the Jasenovac concentration camp, run by the Nazi, vassal state of Croatia," Vucic said.

He stressed that we have always supported each other, which is the case today.

"In memory of all the victims of the Holocaust, an Israeli flag was raised at the Presidency of Serbia, and I said at the time that I was proud of the friendship with the Jews and I was glad that the flag was there," Vucic said, followed by applause.

He took the opportunity to announce the opening of the Serbian Chamber of Commerce in Jerusalem.

"We were trying to find the best possible way to do something official in Jerusalem. Soon, we will open not only the Serbian Chamber of Commerce in Jerusalem, but also the official State Office in Jerusalem," Vucic concluded.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Politics

"Grenell is right, it is an attempted hoax"

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic reacted on the announcement of Prime Minister of so called Kosovo Albin Kurti that taxes on goods from Serbia will be lifted

Politics Friday, February 28, 2020 15:35 Comments: 4
FOTO TANJUG/ DRAGAN KUJUNDZIC/ bk

EU: That's the first step

EU welcomes the announcement of Prime Minister of Interim Pristina institutions Albin Kurti that Kosovo partially abolishes taxes on goods from Serbia and BiH

Politics Friday, February 28, 2020 10:01 Comments: 0
Ilustracija: Getty images/Adam Berry

Former KLA member killed

Former member of the so-called KLA, Qerim Kelmendi was killed last night in Pec, his charred body found in a burning car

Politics Thursday, February 27, 2020 11:50 Comments: 12
Kael Alford/Stringer/Getty images/Ilustracija
page 1 of 20 go to page