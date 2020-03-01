Politics Vucic meets with Palmer in the course of US visit Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic is on a working visit to the United States, during which he will meet with a number of US officials Source: B92 Sunday, March 1, 2020 | 19:29 Tweet Share EPA/ARIS OIKONOMOU

"The President of the Republic of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, is on a working visit to the United States of America, where he will participate in a panel of the conference of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC 2020)", the statement said.

During his first day, Vucic will attend the annual AIPAC Policy Conference of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) and will address a number of participants.

"I feel a great deal of anxiety and responsibility before speaking at the conference of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee. Final preparations," Vucic wrote.



During his visit to Washington, he will meet with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and the program will include a series of bilateral meetings with other senior US administration officials.

Serbian President meets former US Ambassador to Serbia Michael Kirby.

Vucic also met with Matthew Palmer, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State and Special Representative for the Western Balkans.