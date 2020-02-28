Politics EU: That's the first step EU welcomes the announcement of Prime Minister of Interim Pristina institutions Albin Kurti that Kosovo partially abolishes taxes on goods from Serbia and BiH Source: Tanjug Friday, February 28, 2020 | 10:01 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Getty images/Adam Berry

The European External Action Service (EEAS) claims that they consider this announcement as the first step and are looking forward to seeing more details.



"This step could have a positive effect on restoring regional trade and offer an opening for the resumption of the Dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina facilitated by the European Union", it is said in EEAS statement.



EU states that too much time has been lost and that trust needs to be urgently restored.



It adds that "Serbia and Kosovo need to create an environment that is conducive for the Dialogue to resume, to the benefit of both".



"High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell stands ready to play his role as the facilitator of the Dialogue on behalf of the EU", the statement concludes.



As reported by Pristina media, Albin Kurti, Kosovo's Prime Minister, said a duties on raw material would be lifted on March 15 and all of them on April 1, that will be in effect for 90 days.



U.S. Special Envoy for Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue Richard Grenell said that USA do not support Prime Minister Kurti’s half measure on suspending fees to the goods from central Serbia.



"Our position is quite clear: the tariffs must be completely dropped. Mr Kurti is making a serious mistake - and that was made clear to President Thaci at the White House today", Grenell wrote on his Twitter account on the decision of Kurti to announce the gradual and conditional abolition of tariffs on goods from central Serbia and Bosnia-Herzegovina.