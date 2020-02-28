Politics 0

A slap from America: "Kurti is making a serious mistake"

"We do not support Prime Minister Kurti’s half measure on suspending fees to the goods from central Serbia"

Source: Tanjug
Foto: EPA-EFE/ Alexander Becher
Foto: EPA-EFE/ Alexander Becher

This was stated by U.S. Special Envoy for Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue Richard Grenell.

"We do not support Prime Minister Kurti’s half measure. Our position is quite clear: the tariffs must be completely dropped. Mr Kurti is making a serious mistake - and that was made clear to President Thaci at the White House today", Grenell wrote on his Twitter account on the decision of Kurti to announce the gradual and conditional abolition of tariffs on goods from central Serbia and Bosnia-Herzegovina.

