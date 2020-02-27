Politics Former KLA member killed Former member of the so-called KLA, Qerim Kelmendi was killed last night in Pec, his charred body found in a burning car Source: Tanjug Thursday, February 27, 2020 | 11:50 Tweet Share Kael Alford/Stringer/Getty images/Ilustracija

Police were notified about the incident just after midnight.



A car of the Volkswagen Passat brand, with a local license plate, was found in a village near Pec, Pristina-based Koha reported.



The portal recalls that Qerim Kelmendi's name was linked to some of the killings following the latest conflicts in Kosovo.



According to a police statement, Kelmendi was first killed, while the car in which his body was found was set on fire afterwards.



"The Regional Investigation Section of the Pec Regional Police Department, in full cooperation with the State Prosecutor, undertakes all investigative efforts to clarify the circumstances of this case which is considered a homicide and invest maximum efforts to identify the perpetrators of the crime", the statement said.



The brother of the slain, Ibrahim Kelmendi, who is a former member of the People's Movement of Kosovo, posted on his Facebook profile a group photo of armed members of the so-called KLA, including his brother accompanied by Ilir Konusevac and Adrian Krasniqi.



In a comment posted with the photo, Ibrahim Kelmendi claims that Serbia is allegedly responsible for the murder of his brother.