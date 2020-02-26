Politics "We approach the issue of citizens' health highly seriously and responsibly" "The state is doing everything it can", Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said about the coronavirus for TV show "Focus" on TV O2 Source: B92, Tanjug Wednesday, February 26, 2020 | 18:30 Tweet Share Screenshot/O2.tv

Vucic also emphasized that the best possible conditions were provided at infectious clinics and all other places in case coronavirus reaches Serbia.



"There are no people affected with coronavirus in Serbia, we do tests unlike some states in the environment. We respect the procedure," Vucic said.



He strongly condemned “the campaign of lies and untruths on social networks” during which some claimed that there were two death cases at the Infectious Diseases Clinic, caused by a coronavirus, while the other two cases are being treated at KBC Bezanijska kosa".



“The police will do their job, we will detect these persons and show what fraudsters they are. Not only there are no dead patients, but no one is tested positive on coronavirus. So, coronavirus does not exist in Serbia right now,” Vucic told reporters.



"We take citizens' health seriously and responsibly. What to do, hide in the house from the virus? Has any border been able to stop the virus from entering?



The President of Serbia also stressed that an analysis of cases in Italy was done showing that coronavirus infected people are mostly 78 to 84 years old and have cardiovascular problems and that special attention will be paid to this population in Serbia.

Montenegro related issues

On the statement that provocations do not cease from Montenegro, given that Prime Minister Markovic said that the SPC Metropolitanate of Montenegro and the Littoral does not fulfill its obligations to the taxpayer, Vucic said that he "wishes him all the best".



"God shall give him long life, I wish him all the best I cannot teach him how to behave, I'm insignificant comapred to him", Vucic said.



Metropolitan of the Serbian Orthodox Church Amfilohije thanked Vucic on his offer that Serbia pays its debts, telling him to redirect the funds to other places.



"I am grateful to our good president of Serbia, but I would ask him that he gives all that he meant to give us to Kosovo," Amfilohije said.



Vucic emphasized that he had already assigned sufficient funds for the needs of Kosovo and Metohija and that some would resent him for that.



"We have assigned major funds for KiM, some would find fault with it. The Serbs south of Ibar live under rather difficult circumstances. If the people outside Kosovo would be able to have insight into our budget, I believe they would be highly dissatisfied," Vucic concluded.