NATO statement on Serbia's acquiring Russian weapons

Defense procurement is a national decision and Serbia has the right to choose, NATO announced today.

Ilustracija: Epa/MAXIM SHIPENKOV
This was the Alliance's response to Radio Free Europe's question about the delivery of Russia's anti-aircraft missile system "Pantsir S1", which Serbia purchased under the 2019 agreement.

"Serbia has the right to freely choose its own political and security arrangements. NATO and Serbia are close partners and we are committed to strengthening our partnership with Serbia, with full respect for its policy of neutrality," NATO said in a statement.

