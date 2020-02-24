Politics Missing Babies Act to be debated in the Serbian Parliament In an extraordinary session, MPs will talk about the Law on determining facts on the status of newborn infants missing at the maternity ward Source: Tanjug Monday, February 24, 2020 | 09:09 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Depositphotos/Leonid_Andronov

This law is better known as the "Missing Babies Law".



By adopting this law, Serbia will fulfill its commitment to the European Court of Human Rights, which in 2013, in the case of "Zorica Jovanovic vs Serbia", inter alia, ordered the state to establish a truth-finding mechanism and redress this issue for the sake of the parents who believe that theirs babies disappear after childbirth.



Representatives of all relevant institutions participated in drafting this law.



In addition to the representatives of the three ministries - Justice, Home Affairs and Health, the Working Group was composed of representatives of the Republic Public Prosecutor's Office, the Supreme Court of Cassation, the State Attorney's Office, as well as representatives of groups of parents of children suspected to have disappeared in maternity wards in the Republic of Serbia.



The Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe has repeatedly called on Serbia in the past years to adopt the Law on missing babies as soon as possible and to allow parents the right to compensation.