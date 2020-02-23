Politics Haradinaj dissatisfied: "Serbia continues arming itself" Former Kosovo Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj says Serbia is rearming and buying weapons from Russia while Kosovo government promises to abolish tariffs Source: Kosovo online Sunday, February 23, 2020 | 13:08 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE / VALDRIN XHEMAJ

As well as the return of economic invasion of Kosovo.



He wrote on Twitter that even if the fees were abolished, there are no guarantees for mutual recognition of Kosovo and Serbia.



"Serbia continues armament from Russia while Government promises tariff withdrawal to return Serbia’s economic invasion in Kosovo. Even if 100% tariff is dropped, there is no guarantee of Grand Finale for mutual recognition between Kosovo & Serbia", Haradinaj wrote on his Twitter account, as portal Kosovo online reports.