Media: Vucic knows the name of the new EU Special Envoy

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic spoke on the phone with EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell this morning, "Blic" learned

Source: Blic
One of the topics discussed was the name of the candidate for EU Special Envoy for the Belgrade-Pristina negotiations. "Borrell has informed Vucic who it is, but that information is still kept secret", says a source of "Blic" from diplomatic circles.

President of Serbia and Borrell also discussed the future of dialogue.

Milena Ivanovic joined SNS

Milena Ivanovic, wife of slain leader of the Civic Initiative "Serbia, Democracy, Justice", Oliver Ivanovic, joined Serbian Progressive Party today

Politics Thursday, February 20, 2020 17:47 Comments: 0
Screenshot/TV Prva
