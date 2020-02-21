Politics Media: Vucic knows the name of the new EU Special Envoy Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic spoke on the phone with EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell this morning, "Blic" learned Source: Blic Friday, February 21, 2020 | 14:09 Tweet Share

One of the topics discussed was the name of the candidate for EU Special Envoy for the Belgrade-Pristina negotiations. "Borrell has informed Vucic who it is, but that information is still kept secret", says a source of "Blic" from diplomatic circles.



President of Serbia and Borrell also discussed the future of dialogue.