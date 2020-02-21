Politics Jamaica denied recognizing Kosovo Jamaican Foreign Minister Kamina Johnson-Smith denied claims by Kosovo President Hashim Thaci that her country had recognized Kosovo. Source: RTS Friday, February 21, 2020 | 10:15 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Depositphotos/vladem

Kosovo's President Hashim Thaci wrote on Twitter on Thursday that Ambassador Vlora Citaku has notified him that Jamaica had recognized Kosovo's independence.



However, Jamaican MFA Johnson-Smith re-tweeted Thaci’s claim of recognition by her country with a short comment, clearly saying that “to date, Jamaica has not recognized Kosovo as an independent state”.



Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti expressed his gratitude to the Government of Jamaica and the people of that country for their alleged recognition of Kosovo's independence.



"I want to thank the people and government of Jamaica, as well as the PM, Andrew Holness. Lookin forward to cooperate and show Kosovo's gratitude in every future possibility", Kurti wrote on his Twitter account on Thursday.