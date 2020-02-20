Politics Milena Ivanovic joined SNS Milena Ivanovic, wife of slain leader of the Civic Initiative "Serbia, Democracy, Justice", Oliver Ivanovic, joined Serbian Progressive Party today Source: Tanjug Thursday, February 20, 2020 | 17:47 Tweet Share Screenshot/TV Prva

This was posted on Twitter by SNS official and Director of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija, Marko Djuric.



He wrote that as of today, SNS has become richer for "a person of unprecedented energy, perseverance, sacrifice for her family and Serbia".



"With new faces, new strength and Aleksandar Vucic at the helm, we will continue to raise Serbia from the ashes together," Djuric wrote, attaching a photo with Milena Ivanovic.



Oliver Ivanovic was killed on January 16, 2018, in front of his party premises in Kosovska Mitrovica.