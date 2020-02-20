Milena Ivanovic joined SNS
Milena Ivanovic, wife of slain leader of the Civic Initiative "Serbia, Democracy, Justice", Oliver Ivanovic, joined Serbian Progressive Party todaySource: Tanjug
This was posted on Twitter by SNS official and Director of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija, Marko Djuric.
He wrote that as of today, SNS has become richer for "a person of unprecedented energy, perseverance, sacrifice for her family and Serbia".
"With new faces, new strength and Aleksandar Vucic at the helm, we will continue to raise Serbia from the ashes together," Djuric wrote, attaching a photo with Milena Ivanovic.
Oliver Ivanovic was killed on January 16, 2018, in front of his party premises in Kosovska Mitrovica.
Данас је наша странка постала богатија за особу невиђене енергије, истрајности, пожртвовања за своју породицу и Србију! Са новим лицима, новом снагом и Александром Вучићем на челу наставићемо заједно да дижемо Србију са колена! Милена Ивановић, добро дошла у СНС!@PopovicMilena10 pic.twitter.com/wRPO3aiOVY— Марко Ђурић (@markodjuric) February 20, 2020