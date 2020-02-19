Politics SNS Video released: For Our Children VIDEO A video with the name of the SNS election list, which will be called "Aleksandar Vucic - For Our Children" was posted last night on Instagram account "avucic" Source: Tanjug Wednesday, February 19, 2020 | 11:34 Tweet Share Printskrin: Instagram/avucic

"For love, for success, for family, for knowledge. For our children, Aleksandar Vucic," those are the messages that are being sent in the video.



The decision on the name of the electoral roll under which the progressives will run in the April elections in Serbia was made at a meeting of the SNS election headquarters, held on Monday evening, as previously reported by the media.