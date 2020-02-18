Politics America has a plan for a swift solution to Kosovo? Grenell reacted PHOTO US Presidential Special Envoy for Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue denied on Twitter the existence of a US plan to quickly resolve the Kosovo issue Source: RTS Wednesday, February 19, 2020 | 10:15 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug, Dragan Kujundžić

Richard Grenell wrote on Twitter that the EU Observer portal's allegations that the United States is promoting the idea of a "quick deal" to the Kosovo issue - fake news.



"I am for what the parties agree to - I’m focused on economic development, not politics", US Presidential Special Envoy for Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue wrote, reacting to the news that EU Observer announced, as RTS reported.



EU Observer in the news says that "the US has declined to rule out a land swap between Kosovo and Serbia - despite German opposition to the idea".



The portal also cites Western Balkans Special Envoy Matthew Palmer, who said: "It's up to the parties to establish the parameters of the dialogue".