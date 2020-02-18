Politics SNS decided on the name of the electoral list: "Aleksandar Vucic - For our children" Serbian Progressive Party has decided to go to the upcoming parliamentary elections with the "Aleksandar Vucic - For Our Children" list, B92 confirmed Source: B92, Tanjug Tuesday, February 18, 2020 | 13:25 Tweet Share

The decision on the name of the electoral roll under which the progressives will run in the April elections in Serbia was made at a meeting of the SNS election headquarters, which was held late last night and ended after midnight, as was previously reported by the media.



SNS also decided that the result of 48.2 percent of the votes won in the 2016 elections will be the lower threshold they will be satisfied with, i.e. that only a larger number of votes will be considered successful in the upcoming elections.