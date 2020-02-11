Politics "Oliver killed out of KLA revenge" Association of Families of Kidnapped and Missing Persons in Kosovo and Metohija believes that Civic Initiative leader Oliver Ivanovic was killed for KLA revenge Source: Tanjug Tuesday, February 11, 2020 | 16:44 Tweet Share Getty Images/ANDREJ CUKIC

The association states that "NATO, KFOR and EULEX are aware of this truth".



The trial for the murder of Oliver Ivanovic will be a farce, the real criminals will never be convicted, but the trial will take months and years for two purposes, the association said in a statement.



The first goal, according to the Association, is that the Kosovo authorities accuse the Serbs, as members of some criminal groups in the north, attributing the murder to them, so that it turns out that Ivanovic was killed by Serbs, not Albanians.



The second objective is to promote a "criminal act" through the case file and the statements of the accused Serbs, as well as the indictments addressed to the court of the 'Republic of Kosovo'.



A preparatory hearing was held today in the Special Court in Pristina against the accused Serbs, charged with involvement in the murder of Oliver Ivanovic.