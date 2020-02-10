Politics "100 Women in the Serbian Assembly - Great!" Deputy Prime Minister and President of Coordination Body for Gender Equality Zorana Mihajlovic says it is great that after the elections there will be 100 women Source: Tanjug Monday, February 10, 2020 | 14:05 Tweet Share TANJUG/ Kabinet potpredsednice Vlade/ M.Mirčetić/ bk

She also said that this is quite an achievement if we have in mind the EU standards.



"Our job is to enable women on a level playing field to enter the political life of the country, now every third MP in parliament will be a woman, and after this election we will have 100 women in the National Assembly and if we compare ourselves with the EU, we are doing quite good", Mihajlovic said to the press today in Vranje.



She noted that there has always been resistance to gender equality, but said that if we want a modern and developed society, we must all make sure that women and men have equal living and working conditions, which, she noted, is not the case today.



"When I started tackling this issue a few years ago, many people told me that there was nothing to be done. Resistance has always been and will be present, but we are pushing the boundaries. And I hope that women who enter parliament and local assemblies will also contribute to the creation of a modern and open society", Mihajlovic said, expressing her hope that Serbia would soon adopt a Law on gender equality.