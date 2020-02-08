Politics Amendments adopted: Census three per cent, 40 per cent of women on the election lists The census in the forthcoming spring elections will be reduced to three percent, and women will be represented on local and parliamentary lists by 40 percent Source: Tanjug Saturday, February 8, 2020 | 23:54 Tweet Share Foto: EPA / KOCA SULEJMANOVIC

This was decided today by the Serbian Parliament.



Deputies voted for amendments to the law on the election of MPs and local elections, submitted by the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) parliamentary group, which, among other things, provide for a reduction in census.



SNS parliamentary group leader Aleksandar Martinovic said in a debate that the ruling party had suggested reducing the electoral threshold from five to three percent to have more parties represented and to further strengthen parliament's role in political life.



The MPs also voted for amendments to the law on election of MPs and local elections, submitted by Democratic Party (DS) MP Gordana Comic, which provide for a 40 percent representation of women on election lists.



The Parliamentary Committee earlier today adopted an amendment to SNS MP Marija Obradovic, which specifies a better position for women on the electoral rolls.



The amendment specified that "among every five candidates in the order on the list (the first five seats, the other five seats and so on by the end), there must be at least two candidates belonging to the underrepresented gender on the list".



The Committee also earlier adopted an amendment by the President of the Justice and Reconciliation Party, Muamer Zukorlic, which defines that the RIK (Republic Electoral Commission) may, but does not have to, seek confirmation or opinion of a national council whether a party is a national minority party.



An amendment was also adopted by members of the Alliance of Vojvodina Hungarians (SVM), which said that political parties and coalitions of national minorities could participate in the distribution of seats even in case they received less than three percent of the votes, with the results of electoral lists being used in the distribution of seats using the highest quotient system, thus increasing minority party's election results by 35 percent.