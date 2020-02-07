Politics "I can neither confirm or deny, but I would not rule out this possibility" Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic spoke about the possibility that outgoing minister Miroslav Lajcak would be the EU's special envoy in Belgrade-Pristina talks Source: Tanjug Friday, February 7, 2020 | 10:55 Tweet Share FOTO: TANJUG/ ZORAN ZESTIC/ bk

Vucic could neither confirm nor deny the information that outgoing Slovak Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajcak would be appointed EU's special envoy in the talks between Belgrade and Pristina on resolving the Kosovo issue, but stressed that he would not rule out the possibility.



"I cannot confirm or deny this, but I would not rule out that possibility. Anyone who conducts the talks will be strongly influenced by Berlin. I think everything's clear on that," Vucic told RTS.



He stated that Lajcak is an experienced, highly educated and intelligent man, who has established an exceptional cooperation with Berlin.



Asked if he thinks Berlin will continue to lead the negotiations, Vucic said he still thinks so, based on the information he possesses.



Vucic also said he expected to meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin in the next month.



"Blic" writes today that Lajcak will be newly appointed a special envoy, citing diplomatic circles in Berlin.

"Serbia hadn't crossed the line of interfering with other country's internal affairs"

The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, emphasized that in order to preserve its people in Montenegro, Serbia did not cross the line of either good taste or respect for the sovereignty of another country, and pointed out that there are some circles in Europe and around the world that do not want a strong Serbia.



"There is a perfidious game that certain circles in Montenegro play, but also of the international community. Whenever something happens, those circles blame Serbia. They do not want a strong Serbia, and when they see that Serbia is strengthening and going faster, they say it is necessary to stop it", said Vucic being hosted on the RTS morning program.



He said that Serbia had made significant economic progress, and that it was a red alarm to some in Europe who then said, "Stop Serbia, it's going too fast, we do not need a Serbia that strong and that is why we have to lecture them."



"Whatever happens in the region, we are guilty. That is why there are rumors that someone wants to overthrow the government in Montenegro", Vucic said.



"Some circles in Montenegro want the number of Serbs in Montenegro reduced from 28.73 percent to below 15 percent. Our desire is to preserve our people in Montenegro", he emphasized.



Vucic pointed out that the requests from Belgrade were at all times well-intentioned, reasonable and rational, and that Serbia had shown a common concern for its own people.

"Some foreigners are bothered with electoral treshold being reduced"

On the election conditions, the President of Serbia stated that Serbia had done everything in agreement with the European Parliamentarians and asked why some foreigners were bothered by the reduction of the electoral threshold.



"We have, in accordance with the discussions with the European Parliamentarians, literally done everything and fulfilled all the conditions, create additional democratic norms that are important for the people, including greater representativeness and reducing the electoral threshold, the presence of women in decision making posts in parliament. Then the question arises when one of the foreigners asks why you change it - so, why it bothers you", Vucic told RTS.



Asked if there was any offer on the table that could allow part of the opposition not to boycott the election, Vucic said that it did not exist and that it never existed. He said that the electoral legislation in Serbia changes three months before the election, recalling that in 2014, Germany changed the legislation only a month before the elections, following a decision by the Federal Constitutional Court of Germany, when they said that there should be no census for the European elections.