Politics Comic: I will bear the consequences with a smile DS MP Gordana Comic said after the Ethics Committee of the party made a recommendation on her exclusion from DS, that she is prepared to bear the consequences Source: Beta, Tanjug Friday, February 7, 2020 | 10:15 Tweet Share Foto: Screenshot/B92/arhiva

Speaking of her decision to propose the bills, Comic said that the dilemma was whether she was advocating her party’s policy of promoting women’s rights and the presence of women in decision making posts in politics or the party decision to boycott parliament.



"The decision is to bear the consequences. So I will bear them, with a smile, looking forward to at least 100 women in the Serbian Parliament and in two places out of five in every five seats on the lists of local assemblies for the under-represented gender", Comic told Tanjug.



She added that such decisions cannot be made without majority in institutions willing to make positive changes through dialogue.



DS Ethics committee met on Thursday evening, and decided to recommend Comic's exclusion from the party. The final decision is up to the party's executive committee and DS presidency.



On Thursday, Comic appeared after months in the assembly hall, thus ending the boycott of the opposition, and two of her bills related to the greater participation of women on the electoral lists were included on the agenda. Belgrade daily "Danas" reported that President Aleksandar Vucic told a news conference with European Commissioner that Comic’s proposal to have women account for at least 40 percent of candidates on election lists would be adopted.



DS leader Zoran Lutovac said that "this was an independent act and cannot be considered to have been taken on behalf of the DS", and that "she could have done this in her own name but no on behalf of the DS".



"This was not just a failure to respect DS decisions but also DS members and everyone else who took the decision on the boycott", Lutovac concluded.



According to him, Comic was elected to parliament as a DS candidate and is obliged to implement DS policies. “On the other hand, the constitution says that MPs own their mandates and the Constitution is above a party statute". DS MP Gordana Comic attended a session of the Serbian Parliament yesterday, the first time since the DS declared a boycott that the party's deputy participated in the work of the Assembly.



Comic's proposals as well as the proposals of the Serbian Progressive Party were considered together, and Assembly Speaker Maja Gojkovic also included Comic's two bills which would raise the number of women candidates in elections.