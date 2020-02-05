Politics "They could not have been more wrong" Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic responds to citizens' questions that was posted to him on official Facebook account "The Future of Serbia - Aleksandar Vucic" Source: B92, Tanjug Wednesday, February 5, 2020 | 17:30 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE / SHAMIL ZHUMATOV

One of the first questions was about "the seizure of Serb Orthodox shrines in Montenegro", to which the president answered and sent a message to all Serbs.



He said that Serbia is closely monitoring the situation in Montenegro, with concern, but also with hope that it will stabilize and that everything will end peacefully, and that the shrines will continue to belong to the Serbian Orthodox Church (SPC), as they always have.



The question was sent to him via a Facebook account signed "Srpsko Berane" ("Serb Berane" - Berane, a town in Montenegro), which read as follows:



"Help us guard our sanctuaries in Montenegro. Repression from the police and the regime is unbearable. You have promised to defend the Serbs, and we look at you for salvation. Half of Montenegro loves you as a leader, stand by your people, so God help you."



"The Serbs are exposed to a perfidious, ill-intended and brutal campaign which lasts for almost three decades. Whatever happens, we are guilty of it and it's easiest for everyone to blame Serbia for everything… The essence of that perfidious campaign is to blame the Serbs for internal needs. Serbia always wants to destroy someone, while it has never destroyed anyone," Vucic said.



He added that when asked representatives of the international community, as well as diplomats, why Serbs in Montenegro don't have a status similar to Albanians in North Macedonia - although Serbs in Montenegro are significantly more numerous than Albanians in North Macedonia - there was no answer. The essence of that perfidious policy, he says, is that whenever some countries have an internal problem, it is always Serbia's fault.



"Serbia becomes torn in the eye of others since it is increasingly successful. Four years ago, an average salary was 340 Euros, while in Montenegro it was 500. Today, in Serbia, it's equal, 510 Euros, while the state's public death compared to the GDP is twice as less than in Montenegro," Vucic said.



He says that when regular military service is announced in Kosovo and Metohija, no one is reacting, whereas when our ministers tried to announce the same, there was an uproar abroad, but now no one is reacting, nor when Kosovo announces greater funding for the military and genocide lawsuits.



"The only answer is always silence, and if we said something we would always be guilty of everything. That's why our policy has to be smart, responsible and wise", Vucic said, adding that no one should think they can silently and in any way abolish Serb shrines.



Vucic said that our policy should be well thought out and not arrogant, to say that we respect Montenegro and others in the region but that we will protect our interests legally, through political and diplomatic action, without endangering anyone.



The president concluded that some in Montenegro are asking this question as if there were no Vasojevic families living in Berane or Andrijevica, where they have lived for centuries, and that the situation is presented as if Serbia brought Kuce residents there a few days ago.



Vucic added that these are people who only want to preserve their sanctuaries and that he hopes that everything will end peacefully and will stabilize, and that the shrines will continue to belong to the Serbian Orthodox Church.



Vucic added that there would be no "talks with Pristina if its representatives think there is nothing to talk about with us. And that Serbia has to recognise Kosovo independence as soon as possible and to apologise for something."



"Yet, again, I hope there will be more reasonable, rational people who understand the importance of talking and trying to reach compromise. If someone thinks they can beat Serbia with blackmails they could not have been more wrong", Vucic said.



Responding to citizens' questions, Vucic also opened the door to his private life by talking about his children.



Asked if he had time to see his children given a large number of obligations, and how he spent time with them, Vucic said that his children were of different ages and that their interests were different.



"Danilo is 22 years old, Milica will soon turn 18, and she will be able to vote for the first time, and Vukan is just over two and a half years old. Danilo works. As much as I cared before, now I am happy and proud that he is working, not an easy job, but also that he lives like all other ordinary citizens and that he has become an honest worker", Vucic said.



Milica, the president added, is very successful in graduating from high school, and that he does not know where she intends to continue her education.



"I would like her to study here. I don't know what would be her choice. I know she is interested in international relations, diplomacy and, on the other hand, interior design. We'll see what she chooses. She is very successful and I have high confidence in her", he said.

As for Vukan, he says, he is a blessed child, always smiling and cheerful.

"As I am always somber and frowning, he brings joy into our lives," he said



"The media is free, everyone is asking me questions"

Vucic said that the media is free and that the evidence is that everyone is asking him questions, but that political opponents usually abuse it and will not admit that he may have a better program, but they find an excuse in the media instead.



Asked by one of the citizens received via Facebook - "when will the media become free," Vucic noted that those who present themselves as free are the ones who prefer to speak about it, and probably better understand those others who think they are not free.



"I think the media is free, they just ask me questions, and that is usually used and abused by people politically, because there is none of the political opponents who will say - well, that Vucic or someone else, they do a little more and better or they came out with a better program .... No, but people will say it's because of the media or I don't know what", Vucic said.



He added that this was not an issue for him, but for media owners and everyone else.



"I have no problem with it. I love when they not only criticize us because it's always cool, but I love when they attack us because we use it as 'political aikido' to show how much we've done, and ultimately, how wrong they are. So it's not a problem for me", Vucic concluded.