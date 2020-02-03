Politics Serbian election date set? According to unofficial information of TV Prva, Parliamentary and local elections in Serbia will take place on April 26. Source: prva Monday, February 3, 2020 | 09:44 Tweet Share EPA VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Both local and parliamentary elections will be held on the same date.



Secretary General of the President of Serbia Nikola Selakovic confirmed for Prva TV that the parliamentary and local elections in Serbia will be held on April 26th.



Vucic earlier said that potential dates for the forthcoming elections could be April 19 or 26, "Blic" recalls.



"It would be most logical for the elections to be held on April 26, first of all, since the Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter a week before, and the practice is to avoid such important holidays. It happened that elections were called in Serbia on Djurdjevdan in 2012, or on St. John in 2007. However, these are not dates that are of such importance to the entire community, unlike Easter, which is being celebrated by more than 90 percent of Serbian citizens", Cesid CEO Bojan Klacar said recently.