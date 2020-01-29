Politics "They will try to divide us as they try to tear down our church" They will try to divide us as they try to tear our church apart, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said during a visit to the Gymnasium in Mrkonjic Grad Source: B92, Tanjug Wednesday, January 29, 2020 | 08:38 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Printskrin/Instagram/buducnostsrbijeav

"We can live in different countries, but we must not forget that we belong to the same people", Vucic said.



Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic visits Drvar today, in the Federation of Bosnia-Herzegovina, and Mrkonjic Grad in Republika Srpska.



According to his office, Vucic will first attend the opening of the Komercijalna Banka branch in Drvar, then visit the Health Center, and then attend the opening of the Jumko factory.



The President of Serbia will then visit the Gymnasium and the Mechanical Engineering School in Mrkonjic Grad, and a meeting with officials and businessmen in that municipality is scheduled.



On the eve of the visit, Vucic yesterday on Instagram recalled his promise from September last year that a Serbian company would open a factory in Drvar.



"By the end of the year, a Serbian company will open a factory here. I want to see you smiling as you do today and have a future in this region. I will come again to Drvar to see how the funds given by Serbia are spent, but also to make sure that the promised projects are being realized", Vucic recalled his words on September 13, 2019, on the "buducnostsrbijeav" account on Instagram.