Politics Vucic: Charles Michel, EC President, to organize WB leaders meeting in February President of Serbia stated that he also spoke with the President of the European Council at a gala dinner organized in Jerusalem by the President of Israel Source: Tanjug Thursday, January 23, 2020 | 09:40 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG / Kobi Gideon / bb

According to him, President of the European Council Charles Michel announced the gathering of Western Balkans leaders in February.



"I expect Michel to soon organize some kind of rally in February that will bring together all the leaders in the Western Balkans, so that we can continue dialogue", Vucic told Television Pink.



He said he talked to him about the position of Serbia and Montenegro, as the leading countries in European integration process in the Western Balkans.



Vucic said that during the dinner in honor of the Fifth World Holocaust Forum "Remembering the Holocaust - Fighting anti-Semitism", he spoke with the President and Prime Minister of Israel, the Presidents of Cyprus and Greece, the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic.



He said that he will have a bilateral meeting with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin tonight, and he also spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who thanked him especially for raising the flag with the David star on the Serbian Presidency building.



Vucic says he has also spoken with leaders of countries in the region, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, former Croatia's President Kolinda Grabar Kitarovic, Slovenia's President Borut Pahor, as well as the Portuguese President, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.



He said he had conducted the longest conversation with Montenegrin President Milo Djukanovic.