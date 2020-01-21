Politics Vucic spoke to O'Brien in Davos Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic meets with US Presidential Security Advisor Robert O'Brien in Davos Source: Tanjug Tuesday, January 21, 2020 | 13:51 Tweet Share Tanjug/buducnostsrbijeav/Instagram

"An open and friendly conversation with National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien, with a mutual desire to further improve Serbia-US relations", Serbian President announced on an Instagram profile of buducnostsrbijeav, with photos.



President Vucic thanked O'Brien yesterday on Twitter for having a critical role along with the US Presidential Special Envoy for the Dialogue of Belgrade and Pristina, Richard Grenell, in helping to establish direct flights between Belgrade and Pristina.

During the day, he will also meet with the President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Sumantra Chakrabarti.