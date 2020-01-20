Politics A question for Trivan: When will the law on climate change be presented ? LSV has called on Minister of Environment Goran Trivan to announce when the Bill on Climate Change will be presented to the Serbian Parliament. Source: Tanjug Monday, January 20, 2020 | 11:48 Tweet Share Tanjug, Sava Radovanović

League of Social Democrats of Vojvodina (LSV) has called on Minister of Environment Goran Trivan to announce when the Bill on Climate Change will be presented to the Serbian Parliament.



LSV in a statement reminds the minister that he personally announced the adoption of the law by the end of 2018, then by half, and then by the end of 2019.



Calling on the Minister to speed up work on the law, LSV states that Serbia does not have time to wait for the adoption and implementation of a strategic document in the fight against climate change, and that most EU member states already have not only presented such a document, but also prepared a Climate Change Adaptation Strategy, which is focused on a new way of performing activities in accordance with changed natural conditions.



They also say that the law should not only contribute to the state opening Chapter 27 on environmental protection within the EU accession talks, but also provide a clear vision and direction on how to properly address the issue of greenhouse gas emissions.