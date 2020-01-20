Politics Worrying data, but for whom - Serbia or the EU? Support decreasing significantly In the last three years, research by Faktor Plus shows that support of Serbian citizens for joining EU has been declining, Blic reports Source: Tanjug Monday, January 20, 2020 | 07:00 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Depositphotos/ Fredex

It is explained that Brexit, French President Emmanuel Macron, who said he was not in favor of enlargement, along with the Kosovo issue, had contributed to the decrease of the support for EU membership.



The newspaper reports that in 2019, 38 per cent of respondents thought we should not enter the EU, only 35 per cent were in favor of it, and as many as 27 per cent did not have an opinion.



Political turbulences in Europe, a burning issue of Kosovo and Metohija or something else, nevertheless, the interest of Serbian citizens for EU accession has been declining for a decade, and for the last three years it has been at its lowest since the 1990s, Blic notes.



Faktor Plus Agency Director Vladimir Pejic says that the greatest interest in joining the European Union existed from 2000 to 2005, and that the first decline in confidence came from the secession of Montenegro and then in 2008 with the declaration of Kosovo's independence, which greatly affected the EU's worsening rating in our country.



It is not a drastic difference today compared to a few years ago, but citizens are less supportive of accession than ever, Pejic says.



He said that in 2017, with the different accession years offered, 36 percent of citizens thought it would happen after 2024, with a third holding an opinion that it would never happen.



A 2018 survey found that only 1 percent of respondents thought Serbia would enter EU in 2025, and only 19 percent thought it would be likely by 2030, while 33 percent thought it would never happen.



The 2019 survey has brought even more support to the answer - never, 36 percent of respondents thought that, while 17 percent believed it could happen by 2030, according to "Blic" daily.