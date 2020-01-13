Politics Pristina's Ambassador calling Djokovic a primitive Balkan nationalist and chauvinist! Pristina representative in Bulgaria Edon Cana commented on Twitter how Serbian tennis players celebrated winning the ATP Cup title in Australia Source: Tanjug Monday, January 13, 2020 | 09:15 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Steve Christo

He was particularly sharp on Novak Djokovic.



"After Military March Song they continued with Kosovo...!

You can be ATP winner but still deep remain primitive, backward and ordinary Balkan nationalist and chauvinist!

Not accidentally Novak Djokovic has been the least liked and loved tennis champion in history".



Serbian tennis players won the ATP Cup in Australia on Sunday, celebrating their victory by singing "March on the Drina" and "Vidovdan".