Politics Another prominent public figure joined Aleksandar Sapic Former Kragujevac Mayor, Veroljub Stevanovic, approached Serbian Patriotic Union (SPAS) leader Aleksandar Sapic, Blic reports Monday, January 13, 2020 | 09:02

According to Belgrade daily, after Cajetina Mayor Milan Stamatovic, leader of the "Together for Sumadija" movement, Veroljub Stevanovic is another prominent public figure that joined the new bloc led by Sabic, and will act together in the upcoming parliamentary elections.



"Contact has been established a long time ago, and there was talk of cooperation earlier, but now it is concrete. Just like in the case of Stamatovic, there was no question of lists and quotas, but the idea is to make a long-term cooperation", says an unnamed source of the newspaper, close to this political bloc.



According to him, those three leaders share and have in common the same patriotic politics.



Given that the organization "Together for Sumadija" is a movement, and the law does not allow a coalition of political parties and movements, a formula is now being sought for Stevanovic and his movement to formally become part of the bloc, so that all regulations are complied with.



Sapic confirmed for the paper that Stevanovic would enter his bloc. "We will hold a press conference on Tuesday, so then we will disclose everything that is important and then you will be able to ask us all the questions you might have", the SPAS leader said.