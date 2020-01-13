Politics Vucic: The time of Serbia's acting irresponsibly is over I am always ready to talk to Djukanovic, but we have to worry about 28.73 percent of Serbs in Montenegro, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said Source: Beta, Tanjug, Pink.rs Monday, January 13, 2020 | 08:28 Tweet Share Printskrin/TV Pink

When asked about the relationship between him and Montenegrin President Milo Djukanovic, he said it was in the interest of both sides that the work be done for the benefit of all.



"We have constructed a Serb house that no one wanted in Montenegro, we set aside money for Serbian institutions, without endangering the sovereignty of Montenegro. I have never been on an official visit to that country. I spoke with Djukanovic in Tirana and made my point, I am sorry that the ruling party in Montenegro is angry and this is evident in their statement. I am always ready to talk to Djukanovic, but we have to worry about 28.73 percent of Serbs residing in Montenegro. I always say if you have a rational answer to offer, please do so. I am proud of the Serb people in Montenegro who hold their heads up".



He also says that some accuse him of failing to "pull an ax" on Montenegro, while others blame him for alleged "aggression", which comes from Appeal 88.



"I will not send tanks to Montenegro, the time of Serbian irresponsibility is over," Vucic says, adding that it is time for agreements, but not to the detriment of Serbia.



"It is rational and responsible. Those who would make war would go to war for 24 hours and then end up in the cafes," he noted.



He does not believe Montenegro will change its decision on the controversial Freedom of Religion Act, but believes that this has raised awareness of the Serbian people in Montenegro.



"Not only in Montenegro, but also in Serbia, Republika Srpska, how much Serbian people feel injustice, because everything that is allowed to others, it is not allowed to Serbs... I shared this view with the international community as well," he said, adding that we are not in an easy position.

"I'm convinced Mihajlovic has nothing to do with the Jevtic case"

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said last night that he was personally convinced that Minister Zorana Mihajlovic had nothing to do with the case that resulted in the arrest of Director of Railways Infrastructure Miroljub Jevtic.



"I didn't hear anyone mentioning Zorana, my personal belief is that Zorana has nothing to do with it, I fully trust her," Vucic told Hit tweet.



He pointed out that there was no conspiracy theory, Jevtic was caught by police red-handed, with money on the spot, the police did a great job, showed that it would arrest the directors of public companies if they broke the law, Vucic said.



Zorana Mihajlovic, Serbia's Construction, Traffic and Infrastructure Minister, yesterday dismissed allegations about being connected with the apprehending of acting general manager of the Serbian Railways Infrastructure, Miroljub Jevtic.



“I was not involved in any way and have nothing to do with the charges over which the acting general manager of ‘Serbian Railways Infrastructure’ Miroljub Jevtic was arrested,” the minister said adding that she expects the competent judicial bodies to do everything that law prescribes, and that she will be at their disposal at any moment.



President Vucic emphasized that she acted wisely and made a good statement.



"She acted smartly and waited for the time to pass, without making any nervous moves," Vucic said.

"I am happy that Republika Srpska exists, without questioning the integrity of Bosnia-Herzegovina"

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said last night that he is happy about the existence of Republika Srpska (RS) but has never questioned the integrity of Bosnia-Herzegovina.



He told Pink TV that RS could not survive without Serbia, but added that he did not know how Serbia would survive if it remains without Republika Srpska after everything we've been through.



"I am not hiding that I am happy about the existence of RS. I am proud of the fact that Serbia has never provided greater assistance to RS. It is our obligation, in each of the 63 RS municipalities, to build a kindergarten, a school, a health center, because of close relations with people from RS", Vucic said, announcing that he would soon go to Drvar where he would open a factory, which he said, he "promised to the people".



Little attention has been paid in Serbia to the SDA programming document, which he said was "discussing how to remove Serb municipalities around Sarajevo and how to de facto abolish the RS".



"I am exposed to pressure because of relations with the RS, more so because of Kosovo, but that is my job. I just want Dayton Agreement to be respected and what is written in the BiH Constitution", Serbian President concluded.