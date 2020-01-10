Politics Novosti: Major changes in diplomacy Serbian diplomacy is expected to experience major changes in the coming months, as almost half of the ambassadors finish their mandate, Vecernje Novosti reports Source: Tanjug Friday, January 10, 2020 | 09:49 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Depositphotos/zharate1

"This will virtually 'refresh' almost all of our country's diplomatic and consular network, as a dozen ambassadors and general consuls have already been 'replaced' last year. Our country currently has embassies in 69 countries and seven permanent missions to international organizations", "Novosti" reminds in its Friday issue.



The head of Serbian diplomacy confirmed that the appointments of about 30 ambassadors or consuls general would follow shortly, while those who had served a four-year term will be replaced.



According to the newspaper, he emphasized that this is not about introducing any changes, but about implementing a regular procedure.