Politics "Pristina would like to implement Podgorica scenario, such preparations are underway" President Vucic says he would not rule out the possibility of Pristina resorting to the adoption of similar law as Montenegro has enacted on freedom of religion Monday, January 6, 2020 | 13:44

However, he pointed out that our people are united and tough in the intention of saving what's theirs.



Vucic said that such preparations are also underway, which can be seen in their textbooks.



He also says that the campaign on Kosovo's heritage, which is supposed to be different, to include Islamic and Orthodox monuments, that the Gashi family built Decani, has been ongoing for many years.



"I would not rule out this possibility," Vucic said, but stressed that our people, when united are strong as a tough nut, in wanting to preserve their own.



"When you endanger people's right to preserve their name and surname, to nurture their religion and church, their heritage, then that spirit and energy waken in every Serb and we know how and manage to win", Vucic said.



Vucic said no one from the European Union had called him to persuade him not to go to Montenegro on Christmas Day.



"But if it were, my answer would be that Serbia makes its decisions responsibly and sovereignly", Vucic said at a press conference at Villa Mir.



Vucic also said that he had talked to US Secretary of National Security (Robert) O'Brien two days ago about the situation in the region, but also that they had a good conversation, but that they hadn't discussed Montenegro.



Asked why he did not react earlier on the controversial law on freedom of religion, Vucic said that he spoke with Djukanovic as soon as the law came into procedure and that he had done everything to protect the interests of the Serbian people, respecting the independence and integrity of the state of Montenegro. "When the law was signed I expressed Serbia’s sharpest stand and it was so clear that everyone understood I would not give up”, he said.

"Milo Djukanovic has an open invitation to come to Serbia"

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said he did not know how the situation in Montenegro would end because of the entry into force of the Law on Freedom of Religion.



He stressed that he hoped for peace and said that he was ready to speak with Montenegrin President Milo Djukanovic when he was ready for it.



"He has an open invitation to come to Serbia," Vucic said.



He announced that Serbia will try to establish good relations with Montenegro, but also that it will undoubtedly point to the anguish and problems facing our people.



Vucic was at a press conference at Villa Mir responding to the statement that the situation in Montenegro is not calming down, and that the Freedom of Religion Act enters into force on Wednesday. Asked what he advised the political leaders of the Serbs, did he hear from his Montenegrin counterpart Milo Djukanovic, and what kind of development he expected, he indicated that the Montenegrin authorities interpret the situation and the law as a purely internal issue.



"I have not heard from Djukanovic, and I am always ready to talk about anything. Whenever he wants to talk to me, I am ready. As far as I know, he is not currently in the region. He has an open invitation to visit Serbia. They interpret it as exclusively internal issue. I saw fierce attacks on me and Serbia's policy, which was well-intentioned. The assaults come from Djukanovic's DPS and all their media", he explained.



He said he had heard from Milorad Pupovac this morning, wanting to hear what he thought about the elections in Croatia.



"I told him what I thought of everything, and how I thought Serbian-Croatian relations would unfold. I did not advise him. I would say that they all advise me what kind of anguish they are having, and it is my duty to see how Serbia can help", he underlined.



Vucic emphasized that the point made by some, who said that it didn't matter if you would declare yourself a Serb or some other nationality, has a goal to reduce the number of Serbs in the 2021 census.



"I've sen so many of these tricks. I'm a political veteran. Nobody won with such a difference as me. In the first round, when fewer and fewer voters turn out, I got more in the presidential election than Zoran Milanovic and Kolinda Grabar Kitarovic together in this election", he pointed out.

"I wish Croatia all the best"

The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, said that he wishes everyone in Croatia all the best, that relations between Serbia and Croatia should be good, he announced congratulation on election victory to Zoran Milanovic and said that he was not fascinated by the insults on his account in the election campaign there, and that, as he says, he is not afraid of it.



"I want peace and stability. Respect for our people and today's message that I conveyed to Serbian children from Croatia is how important the unity of our people is to use the same language and Cyrillic alphabet, respecting all other letters", Vucic said.



He added that he personally did not have any problem with the accusations being passed onto him, and pointed out that the message of unity of the Serbian people shows how tough we are, as we managed to find a way out of our own cataclysm in which we found ourselves in 2012 and 2013.



Asked by reporters how he commented that Zoran Milanovic used to say that Serbia is "miserable country" when he was Prime Minister, Vucic said that today is Christmas Day and tomorrow is Christmas and that he said it is not appropriate for him to say bad things.



"As a decent man, it is understood that I will send letter of congratulations to Milanovic when the official results are announced", Vucic said.



"It would not be okay for me to react in a different way, I reacted to all these insults by silence and even greater work", the President said.



Asked what Croatia's attitude to Serbia will be like after Milanovic's victory and what he expects, Vucic said he expects nothing.



He has watched every election debate, but he does not want to interfere with their internal relations.



"Will they stop Serbia on the European path?", Serbia is not changing its politics because of daily political events, and we are staying on the EU path", the President said.



Let Croatia do its job, he said, adding that "whether or not they block us, Serbia's growth will be increasing, growing and twice as high".



"We wish them all the best and we need to have good relations with Croatia. I don't want to say whether I am optimistic or not with this regard", President Vucic concluded.



He points out that he is not scared for Serbia's future.