Politics "I will bite as a pit bull, so that the Jovanjica affair is not forgotten" President of Serbia said that he will not let the affair of production of large quantities of marijuana on the Jovanjica farm be forgotten Source: B92, Beta Tuesday, December 24, 2019 | 01:00

He added that he expected the truth to be told about the case.



"I will not forget the lies about Jovanjica. As a pit bull, I will bite until the last day, so that people see that the lie does not pay off after all. It also does not occur to me to protect anyone in case there are real affairs", Serbian President emphasized.



"I don't belong to those people who will stop and try to protect a criminal at any time", Vucic told O2 television, urging prosecutors to do their job and to prosecute anyone, including people from the Serbian Progressive Party.



"There are many other cases where I see both reluctance and arrogance", Vucic said, announcing the changes for the next year within the SNS at the Party's Main Board at the end of the year.



"There have to be changes. There are people who do not deserve my trust or the trust of Serbian citizens", Vucic added.