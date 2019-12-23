Politics Vucic confirmed going to China, but in Chinese VIDEO Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic confirmed that he is travelling to China in April to meet with President Xi Jinping, confirming the news in Chinese Source: B92 Monday, December 23, 2019 | 11:35 Tweet Share Screenshot/buducnostsrbijeav/Instagram

President of Serbia posted a video message in Chinese on his Buducnostsrbijeav account on Instagram.



"This way, I would like to confirm my visit to China in April, as well as the pleasure and joy that President Xi will visit Serbia at the end of next year. I would like to thank President Xi for his leadership, as well as the Chinese people for their friendship and frequent visits to Serbia. China is one of our biggest partners and we will do our best to make you feel at home", it is stated on Vucic's Instagram profile.