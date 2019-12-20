Politics Vlora's lawsuit at the UN failed Complaint filed by Pristina representative to the US Vlora Citaku, against Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic, is not on the agenda of the UN Security Council Source: Tanjug Friday, December 20, 2019 | 08:55 Tweet Share Chris Hondros/Staff/Getty images/Ilustracija

The ambassadors of Russia and China opposed this, Novosti reports.



She filed a complaint against Dacic last month for publicly displaying her 1990 birth certificate to prove that Albanian documents were issued in both Serbian and English.



Pristina's representative subsequently "took legal action", and reproached Serbian minister, in addition to presenting private information, for allegedly aggressive address at a Security Council session.



According to "Novosti", the lawsuit was backed by the UK, but was blocked by Russia and China.



Dacic said that Citaku had filed a lawsuit over his statement that she also possesses Serbian citizenship.



"Next time, I will bring along a list of Serbian nationals employed by the UN who are from Kosovo. The fact is that they have citizenship of our country and are working against Serbia, which is important because it is a status issue", Dacic concluded.