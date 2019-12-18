Politics "If Serbia does not recognize Kosovo, we will have war" Former head of Pristina's negotiating team in dialogue with Belgrade, Edita Tahiri, says war will break out unless Serbia recognizes Kosovo's independence Source: Tanjug Wednesday, December 18, 2019 | 15:42 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE / VALDRIN XHEMAJ

She stated this at a meeting "Road to the final agreement between Kosovo and Serbia" in Pristina, adding that "Kosovo and Serbia are not two German states", Pristina News reports.



According to her, the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina was not interrupted because of the introduction of taxes on goods from central Serbia, but because "Kosovo was in danger".