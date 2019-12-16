Politics "I'm ready for the Hague, with tons of evidence proving who was expelled from Kosovo" Foreign Minister and SPS leader says Pacolli's adviser, Jetlir Zyberaj, is viciously lying pertaining to some SPS' documents about persecuting Albanians Source: Tanjug Monday, December 16, 2019 | 09:29 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/Predsedništvo Srbije

"No matter what, I am ready to go to the Special Court for Crimes committed by KLA, as I possess tons of materials that best tells who expelled whom from Kosovo and Metohija", Ivica Dacic told "Novosti".



He, thus, responded to Zyberaj, who had previously stated that he possesses the minutes of the February 1999 SPS Main Board session, which allegedly intended to "conceal the massacre and mass expulsion of Albanians and that this should serve as a basis for summoning Dacic to the Special Court".



Dacic points out that it is enough for him to just look into his reports from UN Security Council meetings, without referring to other archives.



"As much as Kosovo is an independent state, that much is this alleged SPS report Zyberaj hallucinates of - credible. However, it is not a hallucination, unfortunately, but a realistic state of affairs, that more than 200.000 Serbs expelled from Kosovo and Metohija cannot return to their homes for two decades", he said.



Dacic underlined that he is ready to go to the Special Court, but as a witness against Zyberaj's chiefs from the top Pristina authorities, who were on the helm of the terrorist, so-called Kosovo Liberation Army.