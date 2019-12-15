Politics "Johnson comes first, then Trump" The official start of the construction of the Moravian Corridor is attended by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic as well as government representatives Source: B92 Sunday, December 15, 2019 | 12:38 Tweet Share Foto: Printskrin/ Instagram/ buducnostav

Prime Minister Ana Brnabic and Minister of Construction, Transport and Infrastructure Zorana Mihajlovic attend the event.



President Vucic said that he hoped that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson would come to Serbia.



"It will be a great honor for us that the British Prime Minister visits Serbia after many years", Aleksandar Vucic said.



Vucic then addressed US Ambassador to Serbia Anthony Godfrey.



"We don't remember the last time the US president was in Serbia, I think it was Carter, it's time for Trump to come", Vucic said.



"Johnson comes first, then Trump", Serbian President pointed out.