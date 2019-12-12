Politics "It would be great if Serbia wanted to join NATO" Commander of the Naples Joint Force Command, Admiral James Foggo, believes co-operation between Serbia and NATO will thrive Source: Tanjug Thursday, December 12, 2019 | 07:00 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Depositphotos/ Photocreo

However, he added, it depends on Serbia to what extent it would like to develop and deepen cooperation.



"It would be great if Serbia wanted to become a NATO member. You are currently a partner and your country is very pleased with that. It suits us", Foggo told "Blic".



As partners, he explained, Serbia has a choice of "a la carte" menus when it comes to the issues that include training, opportunities, exercises, exchanges, study visits, and other forms of cooperation with NATO.



"You will choose what you want to do and how much you want to develop this relationship further, and we will be there for you", Foggo said.



He also stressed that the relationship between Serbia and the East is up to Serbia, nevertheless, he firmly believes that Serbia's future lies in Euro-Atlantic integration.