Politics Pavlopoulos hosted a dinner in honor of Vucic PHOTO Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos hosted a gala dinner last night in honor of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, who is on the official visit to Greece Source: Tanjug Wednesday, December 11, 2019 | 09:30 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/ PREDSEDNIŠTVO SRBIJE

"A gala dinner hosted by President of the Republic of Greece Prokopis Pavlopoulos in honor of President of the Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic", President Vucic's Instagram profile "buducnostsrbijeav" posted.



A few photos of the gala dinner, which is also attended by Serbian Foreign Affairs Minister Ivica Dacic, are also attached to the Instagram profile.