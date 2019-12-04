Politics "If it was up to Putin back in 1999, we would never have been bombed" VIDEO President Aleksandar Vucic said he was grateful to Russia for its support for international law on Kosovo and the preservation of Serbia's territorial integrity Source: B92, Tanjug Wednesday, December 4, 2019 | 16:00 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/ Predsedništvo Srbije

He said at a joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin that he conveyed to the Russian head of state his "low expectations about the future negotiations with the Albanian side".



"First and foremost, given their statements, announcements and attempts to push further recognition of Kosovo's independence with exerting additional pressure, without Serbia getting anything", Vucic said.



This, he said, is neither possible nor realistic and will not happen.



Vucic reiterated his gratitude to Putin for providing Serbia with continued and firm support.



Putin said Russia's position on the issue of Kosovo and Metohija was unchanged and that UN Security Council Resolution 1244 should be respected.



Russia, Putin said, is ready to support a possible compromise solution to the Kosovo problem if it is reached between Belgrade and Pristina, and that Russia "will be on Serbia's side".



He stressed that Russia advocates a peaceful solution to the Kosovo crisis, respect for Serbia's sovereignty and integrity, and for adequate respect of the rights of all ethnic groups.



Russia has not changed its position - the basis for resolving this issue should be Resolution 12 44.

After tête-à-tête meeting, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the public.



Russian President stressed that the Kosovo-Metohija issue was the backbone of talks with the Serbian President, as well as economic issues.



"Our nations fought side by side in World War II, strongly opposing Nazism. Next year we will commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of the Great Patriotic War", Putin pointed out.



"President Vucic has accepted the invitation to attend the military parade on May 9, Victory Day in Moscow," Putin said, adding that he is in constant close contact with the Serbian President.



Russia is taking part in strengthening Serbia's defense capacities, Putin said.



Serbian President said he was grateful for the hospitality of the Russian President, saying the talks with Putin were good and meaningful. He also stressed that he is grateful to Putin for his personal engagement.



"If it was up to Putin to decide in 1999, we would never have been bombed", he noted.



Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has announced that the Russian President will visit Serbia next year to attend the opening of the Saint Sava Temple.