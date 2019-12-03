Politics "We will never forget your visit in 1999; the Serbian people love Belarusian" Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic estimated that there is lots of room for Serbia and Belarus to further deepen and improve cooperation Source: Tanjug Tuesday, December 3, 2019 | 11:25 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP photo Darko Vojinovic

He said he was pleased to be in a position to once again welcome his Belarusian counterpart, the only politician to visit Serbia during the NATO bombing.



"We will never forget your visit in 1999. You were the only world leader who, at a time when it was hard for Serbia, came and wanted to show how much you love the Serbian people and our Serbia", he said at the beginning of the tete-a-tete meeting.



The Serbian people, Vucic emphasized, loves the Belarusian people and respects everything Lukashenko has done and made of his country.



"We want to preserve the best relationships between our friendly nations and states. Our political relations are sincere, open and friendly and fraternal, as trade relations grow, so much more can be done to increase economic exchange by up to $ 500 million on annual basis", he said.



Vucic expressed confidence that with the support of Lukashenko, his energy, work and effort, it will be able to carry out this work.



"Thank you for coming to Serbia. Your visit means a lot to us and we invite you to come to visit our country more often", he said.