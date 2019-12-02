Politics Criminal charges filed in the murder of Oliver Ivanovic Kosovo Special Prosecutor's Office filed criminal charges to the Basic Court in Pristina against six people in the murder of Oliver Ivanovic on January 16, 2018 Source: RTS Monday, December 2, 2019 | 14:00 Tweet Share

According to RTS, the indictment was filed against N. S, M. R, S. A, D. M, Z.J, and R.B. and they are charged "with participating in organized criminal group, abuse of office, support in crime, aggravated murder, illegal possession and use of firearms, disclosing official secrets, abuse of duty in complicity and tampering with evidence", the prosecution said in a statement.