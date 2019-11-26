Politics Six people will be charged with Ivanovic's murder - Radoicic is not one of them Milan Radoicic, one of the main suspects in the murder of Oliver Ivanovic, is not expected to be part of the murder charge that took place nearly two years ago Source: KoSSev, Koha Tuesday, November 26, 2019 | 09:33 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Depositphotos/Yarr65

Although an international arrest warrant has already been issued for Radoicic, the prosecution confirmed to KTV that he will not be indicted in the case at this time.



However, according to the chief prosecutor conducting the investigation, Syle Hoxha, the indictment will cover six people suspected of assisting in the murder of Ivanovic, KTV reports. Hoxha says they believe they identified one of two people in recently posted photos when they asked the citizens for the information. According to Hoxha, the men allegedly followed Ivanovic a few minutes before he was killed.



In the meantime, Marko Rosic, one of the first detainees in the case to be held in a high-security prison, allegedly attempted suicide, source of his defense team claims.



Oliver Ivanovic was killed while entering his SDP party office in North Mitrovica with six bullets, on January 16, 2018.



Three people are still in custody for the murder, while the prosecution has extended investigations to many others during this period, including members of the party of the former SDP leader Oliver Ivanovic, an outspoken opponent of Belgrade's Kosovo policy, KoSSev reports.