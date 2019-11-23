Politics Vucic with Pahor and Pendarovski at the Regional Youth Leadership Forum VIDEO With N. Macedonia's President Stevo Pendarovski and Slovenia's President Borut Pahor, Vucic participates in the 4th Regional Youth Leadership Forum in Novi Sad Source: Tanjug Saturday, November 23, 2019 | 11:58 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ RADE PRELIC/ nr

The Forum brought together close to 200 young socially engaged people from the Western Balkans.



Young people will have the opportunity to discuss current topics and challenges on a panel with three presidents.



Three-day Forum commenced on Friday and will last till Sunday, November 24.



The event is organized by the European Movement in Serbia-Local Council of Novi Sad and the Belgrade Fund for Political Excellence, with the support of the Government of Vojvodina, the City of Novi Sad, the Regional Cooperation Council, the Regional Office for Youth Cooperation, the Polish Chairmanship of the Berlin Process and the German Organization for International Cooperation (GIZ).



In the opening address on the Forum, the Vice-President of the European Movement in Serbia, Aleksandar Simurdic, emphasized that these socially active young people are adding value to their communities in different spheres of their respective societies.



He added that they represent different parts of society that hear and understand one another, but are often trapped in the identical problems and challenges that all Balkan societies face nowadays.



"Given that the future of this area is in establishing as strong as possible regional cooperation, I believe that the bearers of that cooperation may be young people - participants of our Forum", Simurdic said. Belgrade Political Excellence Fund Chairwoman Sonja Licht said there's great interest in this year's Forum, which is very encouraging.



"This year's Forum shows that, thanks to the local Council of the European Movement Serbia, we were able to reunite the wisdom, strength and will of the Western Balkans, that is, young people with ideas, vision and energy. The question remains what to do to encourage them to stay in Serbia or other countries they come from", she said.



Namely, the President of North Macedonia, Stevo Pendarovski, has been on a two-day official visit to Belgrade since yesterday, while Slovenia's President Borut Pahor arrived to Serbia last night, in order ti take part in the Youth Leadership Forum.