Politics Vucic: I ask Russian friends - Why? Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced last night that Russian intelligence officer Georgy Kleban is no longer on the territory of Serbia Friday, November 22, 2019 | 07:05

He said he was certain that President Vladimir Putin had not been informed of this action, and that Serbia has friendly relations with the Russian Federation.



He reiterated that Serbia does not forget what Putin did for Serbia in international organizations, nor his support in equipping Serbian military.



He also reminded that Serbia was the only one that did not impose sanctions on the Russian Federation, did not vote against Russian Federation's interests, it was the only one to maintain military exercises with the Russian army and that it did not jeopardize friendship with Russia in any way.



"That's why I ask Russian friends, and today I asked Russian Ambassador, Botsan Kharchenko: Why? I didn't see any logic in all this", Vucic said.



Finally, he reiterated Serbia's firm commitment to military neutrality and said: "Serbia will not join NATO".