Investigation: Kosovo police release photos of suspects in Ivanovic murder case PHOTO

Kosovo police release photos today of two suspects in the January 2016 murder of Oliver Ivanovic in northern Mitrovica

Source: Tanjug
Foto: Facebook/Kosovo Police
It is stated that the publication of these photographs, with the approval of the Special Prosecution Office, aims at collecting data and identifying persons from the photographs.

Citizens were urged that if they had any information on the persons in the photograph, they should report it to the Kosovo police by calling a "confidential" telephone number, or by email, Pristina's "Koha" reported.

