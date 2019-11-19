Politics Paris changes rules: Seven EU accession packages Accession of candidate countries to EU membership should change dramatically soon, on the basis of a proposal from official Paris, to be considered in Brussels Source: Tanjug Tuesday, November 19, 2019 | 09:14 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Getty images/ Adam Berry

According to "Vecernje Novosti", which had insight into the proposal, the 35 chapters so far will be grouped in seven packages, so membership will be gradually acquired in seven phases.



"Paris proposes that Chapters 23 and 24, which relate to the rule of law, should be included in the first group and should be fulfilled throughout the process, while on the other hand, Chapter 35 on Kosovo and Metohija will only enter the last seventh group", Novosti reported.



Group two would comprise chapters on education, sports, culture, transport, while the third group will comprise chapters on employment, health, consumer protection.



The fourth group is dealing with economic and financial affairs, the fifth - with the internal market, while phase six covers foreign affairs, under which, as the newspaper writes, we will have to reconcile relations with Russia, for example.



Finally, Chapters 33, 34 and 35 would remain in the seventh phase.