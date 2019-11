Politics Vucic discharged from Military Medical Academy (VMA) Health condition of the Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic is stable and he is released after receiving treatment at the Military Medical Academy, RTS reports Source: Tanjug Monday, November 18, 2019 | 10:30 Tweet Share Tanjug: AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic

Vucic previously announced that he would be returning to work on Monday.



He was admitted to VMA on Friday afternoon due to cardio-vascular problems.